Who's Playing
Nicholls State @ NW State
Current Records: Nicholls State 7-7; NW State 8-7
What to Know
The NW State Demons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Nicholls State Colonels and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 15 of 2020. NW State and Nicholls State will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prather Coliseum. The Colonels will be strutting in after a victory while NW State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
NW State ended up a good deal behind the McNeese State Cowboys when they played on Thursday, losing 92-77.
Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Nicholls State has finally found some success away from home. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 66-63 win over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Thursday.
NW State's loss took them down to 8-7 while Nicholls State's win pulled them up to 7-7. We'll see if the Demons can steal the Colonels' luck or if Nicholls State records another win instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana
Series History
Nicholls State have won ten out of their last 15 games against NW State.
- Feb 24, 2022 - Nicholls State 80 vs. NW State 62
- Jan 20, 2022 - Nicholls State 69 vs. NW State 58
- Mar 12, 2021 - Nicholls State 88 vs. NW State 76
- Mar 01, 2021 - Nicholls State 87 vs. NW State 71
- Jan 13, 2021 - Nicholls State 76 vs. NW State 66
- Feb 19, 2020 - Nicholls State 73 vs. NW State 69
- Jan 15, 2020 - NW State 73 vs. Nicholls State 72
- Mar 06, 2019 - Nicholls State 83 vs. NW State 60
- Jan 02, 2019 - Nicholls State 78 vs. NW State 72
- Feb 28, 2018 - Nicholls State 73 vs. NW State 70
- Dec 28, 2017 - Nicholls State 87 vs. NW State 46
- Feb 18, 2017 - NW State 80 vs. Nicholls State 78
- Jan 12, 2017 - NW State 86 vs. Nicholls State 81
- Feb 22, 2016 - NW State 81 vs. Nicholls State 67
- Jan 25, 2016 - NW State 88 vs. Nicholls State 80