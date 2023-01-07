Who's Playing

Nicholls State @ NW State

Current Records: Nicholls State 7-7; NW State 8-7

What to Know

The NW State Demons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Nicholls State Colonels and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 15 of 2020. NW State and Nicholls State will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prather Coliseum. The Colonels will be strutting in after a victory while NW State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

NW State ended up a good deal behind the McNeese State Cowboys when they played on Thursday, losing 92-77.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Nicholls State has finally found some success away from home. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 66-63 win over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Thursday.

NW State's loss took them down to 8-7 while Nicholls State's win pulled them up to 7-7. We'll see if the Demons can steal the Colonels' luck or if Nicholls State records another win instead.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana
Series History

Nicholls State have won ten out of their last 15 games against NW State.

