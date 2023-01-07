Who's Playing
Nicholls State @ NW State
Current Records: Nicholls State 7-7; NW State 8-7
What to Know
The NW State Demons haven't won a game against the Nicholls State Colonels since Jan. 15 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Demons and Nicholls State will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Prather Coliseum. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.
The contest between NW State and the McNeese State Cowboys on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with NW State falling 92-77 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Thursday Nicholls State sidestepped the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions for a 66-63 victory. It took seven tries, but Nicholls State can finally say that they have a win on the road.
Nicholls State's win lifted them to 7-7 while NW State's loss dropped them down to 8-7. We'll see if the Colonels can repeat their recent success or if the Demons bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Colonels are a slight 1-point favorite against the Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Demons as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Nicholls State have won ten out of their last 15 games against NW State.
- Feb 24, 2022 - Nicholls State 80 vs. NW State 62
- Jan 20, 2022 - Nicholls State 69 vs. NW State 58
- Mar 12, 2021 - Nicholls State 88 vs. NW State 76
- Mar 01, 2021 - Nicholls State 87 vs. NW State 71
- Jan 13, 2021 - Nicholls State 76 vs. NW State 66
- Feb 19, 2020 - Nicholls State 73 vs. NW State 69
- Jan 15, 2020 - NW State 73 vs. Nicholls State 72
- Mar 06, 2019 - Nicholls State 83 vs. NW State 60
- Jan 02, 2019 - Nicholls State 78 vs. NW State 72
- Feb 28, 2018 - Nicholls State 73 vs. NW State 70
- Dec 28, 2017 - Nicholls State 87 vs. NW State 46
- Feb 18, 2017 - NW State 80 vs. Nicholls State 78
- Jan 12, 2017 - NW State 86 vs. Nicholls State 81
- Feb 22, 2016 - NW State 81 vs. Nicholls State 67
- Jan 25, 2016 - NW State 88 vs. Nicholls State 80