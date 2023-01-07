Who's Playing

Nicholls State @ NW State

Current Records: Nicholls State 7-7; NW State 8-7

What to Know

The NW State Demons haven't won a game against the Nicholls State Colonels since Jan. 15 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Demons and Nicholls State will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Prather Coliseum. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

The contest between NW State and the McNeese State Cowboys on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with NW State falling 92-77 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Thursday Nicholls State sidestepped the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions for a 66-63 victory. It took seven tries, but Nicholls State can finally say that they have a win on the road.

Nicholls State's win lifted them to 7-7 while NW State's loss dropped them down to 8-7. We'll see if the Colonels can repeat their recent success or if the Demons bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colonels are a slight 1-point favorite against the Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Demons as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nicholls State have won ten out of their last 15 games against NW State.