Who's Playing
Southeastern Louisiana @ NW State
Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 14-12; NW State 18-8
What to Know
The NW State Demons and the Southeastern Louisiana Lions will face off in a Southland clash at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 16 at Prather Coliseum. NW State is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
The Demons beat the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions 72-64 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Southeastern Louisiana lost to the Nicholls State Colonels at home by a decisive 88-77 margin.
NW State's win lifted them to 18-8 while Southeastern Louisiana's loss dropped them down to 14-12. We'll see if NW State can repeat their recent success or if Southeastern Louisiana bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Southeastern Louisiana have won ten out of their last 15 games against NW State.
- Jan 19, 2023 - NW State 91 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 81
- Mar 05, 2022 - Southeastern Louisiana 85 vs. NW State 80
- Jan 15, 2022 - Southeastern Louisiana 79 vs. NW State 74
- Feb 27, 2021 - NW State 79 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 61
- Jan 23, 2021 - NW State 73 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 68
- Feb 29, 2020 - Southeastern Louisiana 95 vs. NW State 92
- Jan 25, 2020 - Southeastern Louisiana 84 vs. NW State 81
- Mar 02, 2019 - Southeastern Louisiana 69 vs. NW State 55
- Jan 26, 2019 - Southeastern Louisiana 69 vs. NW State 53
- Feb 24, 2018 - Southeastern Louisiana 86 vs. NW State 62
- Jan 20, 2018 - Southeastern Louisiana 85 vs. NW State 58
- Feb 16, 2017 - Southeastern Louisiana 73 vs. NW State 66
- Jan 25, 2017 - NW State 85 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 71
- Feb 29, 2016 - Southeastern Louisiana 84 vs. NW State 82
- Jan 30, 2016 - NW State 91 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 76