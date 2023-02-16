Who's Playing

Southeastern Louisiana @ NW State

Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 14-12; NW State 18-8

What to Know

The NW State Demons and the Southeastern Louisiana Lions will face off in a Southland clash at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 16 at Prather Coliseum. NW State is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Demons beat the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions 72-64 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Southeastern Louisiana lost to the Nicholls State Colonels at home by a decisive 88-77 margin.

NW State's win lifted them to 18-8 while Southeastern Louisiana's loss dropped them down to 14-12. We'll see if NW State can repeat their recent success or if Southeastern Louisiana bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
  • Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southeastern Louisiana have won ten out of their last 15 games against NW State.

  • Jan 19, 2023 - NW State 91 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 81
  • Mar 05, 2022 - Southeastern Louisiana 85 vs. NW State 80
  • Jan 15, 2022 - Southeastern Louisiana 79 vs. NW State 74
  • Feb 27, 2021 - NW State 79 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 61
  • Jan 23, 2021 - NW State 73 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 68
  • Feb 29, 2020 - Southeastern Louisiana 95 vs. NW State 92
  • Jan 25, 2020 - Southeastern Louisiana 84 vs. NW State 81
  • Mar 02, 2019 - Southeastern Louisiana 69 vs. NW State 55
  • Jan 26, 2019 - Southeastern Louisiana 69 vs. NW State 53
  • Feb 24, 2018 - Southeastern Louisiana 86 vs. NW State 62
  • Jan 20, 2018 - Southeastern Louisiana 85 vs. NW State 58
  • Feb 16, 2017 - Southeastern Louisiana 73 vs. NW State 66
  • Jan 25, 2017 - NW State 85 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 71
  • Feb 29, 2016 - Southeastern Louisiana 84 vs. NW State 82
  • Jan 30, 2016 - NW State 91 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 76