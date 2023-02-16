Who's Playing

Southeastern Louisiana @ NW State

Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 14-12; NW State 18-8

What to Know

The NW State Demons and the Southeastern Louisiana Lions will face off in a Southland clash at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 16 at Prather Coliseum. NW State is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Demons beat the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions 72-64 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Southeastern Louisiana lost to the Nicholls State Colonels at home by a decisive 88-77 margin.

NW State's win lifted them to 18-8 while Southeastern Louisiana's loss dropped them down to 14-12. We'll see if NW State can repeat their recent success or if Southeastern Louisiana bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southeastern Louisiana have won ten out of their last 15 games against NW State.