Who's Playing

Southeastern Louisiana @ NW State

Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 14-12; NW State 18-8

What to Know

The NW State Demons and the Southeastern Louisiana Lions will face off in a Southland clash at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 16 at Prather Coliseum. NW State is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Demons were able to grind out a solid victory over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Saturday, winning 72-64.

Meanwhile, Southeastern Louisiana ended up a good deal behind the Nicholls State Colonels when they played on Saturday, losing 88-77.

NW State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. If their 17-8 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

NW State's win lifted them to 18-8 while Southeastern Louisiana's defeat dropped them down to 14-12. We'll see if NW State can repeat their recent success or if Southeastern Louisiana bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Demons are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Southeastern Louisiana have won ten out of their last 15 games against NW State.