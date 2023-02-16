Who's Playing
Southeastern Louisiana @ NW State
Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 14-12; NW State 18-8
What to Know
The NW State Demons and the Southeastern Louisiana Lions will face off in a Southland clash at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 16 at Prather Coliseum. NW State is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
The Demons were able to grind out a solid victory over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Saturday, winning 72-64.
Meanwhile, Southeastern Louisiana ended up a good deal behind the Nicholls State Colonels when they played on Saturday, losing 88-77.
NW State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. If their 17-8 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.
NW State's win lifted them to 18-8 while Southeastern Louisiana's defeat dropped them down to 14-12. We'll see if NW State can repeat their recent success or if Southeastern Louisiana bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Demons are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Southeastern Louisiana have won ten out of their last 15 games against NW State.
- Jan 19, 2023 - NW State 91 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 81
- Mar 05, 2022 - Southeastern Louisiana 85 vs. NW State 80
- Jan 15, 2022 - Southeastern Louisiana 79 vs. NW State 74
- Feb 27, 2021 - NW State 79 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 61
- Jan 23, 2021 - NW State 73 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 68
- Feb 29, 2020 - Southeastern Louisiana 95 vs. NW State 92
- Jan 25, 2020 - Southeastern Louisiana 84 vs. NW State 81
- Mar 02, 2019 - Southeastern Louisiana 69 vs. NW State 55
- Jan 26, 2019 - Southeastern Louisiana 69 vs. NW State 53
- Feb 24, 2018 - Southeastern Louisiana 86 vs. NW State 62
- Jan 20, 2018 - Southeastern Louisiana 85 vs. NW State 58
- Feb 16, 2017 - Southeastern Louisiana 73 vs. NW State 66
- Jan 25, 2017 - NW State 85 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 71
- Feb 29, 2016 - Southeastern Louisiana 84 vs. NW State 82
- Jan 30, 2016 - NW State 91 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 76