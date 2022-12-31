Who's Playing
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ NW State
Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 7-6; NW State 8-5
What to Know
The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders are 7-2 against the NW State Demons since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Islanders and NW State will face off in a Southland battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Prather Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with NW State winning the first 90-76 at home and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi taking the second 83-76.
On Wednesday, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi wrapped up 2022 with an 88-74 win over the Our Lady of the Lake Saints.
Meanwhile, NW State ended up a good deal behind the Texas A&M Aggies when they played on Tuesday, losing 64-52. Guard JaMonta Black had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 40 minutes with 5-for-21 shooting.
The Islanders are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-4 ATS when expected to lose.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is now 7-6 while the Demons sit at 8-5. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.60% from the floor on average, which is the 38th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. NW State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.50% percent of their shots, which is the 348th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Demons are a 4.5-point favorite against the Islanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi have won seven out of their last nine games against NW State.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 83 vs. NW State 76
- Jan 29, 2022 - NW State 90 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76
- Jan 06, 2022 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 89 vs. NW State 67
- Mar 11, 2020 - NW State 79 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 62
- Jan 02, 2020 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67 vs. NW State 62
- Jan 09, 2019 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 62 vs. NW State 61
- Jan 03, 2018 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67 vs. NW State 65
- Jan 07, 2017 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 99 vs. NW State 82
- Jan 19, 2016 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 89 vs. NW State 79