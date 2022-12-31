Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ NW State

Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 7-6; NW State 8-5

What to Know

The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders are 7-2 against the NW State Demons since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Islanders and NW State will face off in a Southland battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Prather Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with NW State winning the first 90-76 at home and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi taking the second 83-76.

On Wednesday, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi wrapped up 2022 with an 88-74 win over the Our Lady of the Lake Saints.

Meanwhile, NW State ended up a good deal behind the Texas A&M Aggies when they played on Tuesday, losing 64-52. Guard JaMonta Black had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 40 minutes with 5-for-21 shooting.

The Islanders are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is now 7-6 while the Demons sit at 8-5. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.60% from the floor on average, which is the 38th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. NW State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.50% percent of their shots, which is the 348th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana

Odds

The Demons are a 4.5-point favorite against the Islanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi have won seven out of their last nine games against NW State.