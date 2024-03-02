Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Current Records: Detroit 1-29, Oakland 19-11

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Oakland. They and the Detroit Titans will face off in a Horizon League battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at OU Credit Union O'rena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Oakland unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Sunday. Their painful 96-75 loss to the Raiders might stick with them for a while. The match was a close 38-37 at the break, but unfortunately for Oakland it sure didn't stay that way.

Meanwhile, Detroit's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They took a 69-55 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Penguins. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Detroit in their matchups with the Penguins: they've now lost six in a row.

The Golden Grizzlies' loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 19-11. As for the Titans, their loss was their 19th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 1-29.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Oakland have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.6 threes per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've been averaging only 5.6 threes per game. Given Oakland's sizable advantage in that area, the Titans will need to find a way to close that gap.

Oakland strolled past the Titans in their previous meeting back in November of 2023 by a score of 65-50. Will Oakland repeat their success, or do the Titans have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Oakland is a big 16.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Grizzlies as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Oakland has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.