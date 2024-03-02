Who's Playing
Detroit Titans @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies
Current Records: Detroit 1-29, Oakland 19-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: OU Credit Union O'rena -- Oakland, Michigan
- Ticket Cost: $31.07
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Oakland. They and the Detroit Titans will face off in a Horizon League battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at OU Credit Union O'rena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Oakland unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Sunday. Their painful 96-75 loss to the Raiders might stick with them for a while. The match was a close 38-37 at the break, but unfortunately for Oakland it sure didn't stay that way.
Meanwhile, Detroit's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They took a 69-55 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Penguins. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Detroit in their matchups with the Penguins: they've now lost six in a row.
The Golden Grizzlies' loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 19-11. As for the Titans, their loss was their 19th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 1-29.
Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Oakland have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.6 threes per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've been averaging only 5.6 threes per game. Given Oakland's sizable advantage in that area, the Titans will need to find a way to close that gap.
Oakland strolled past the Titans in their previous meeting back in November of 2023 by a score of 65-50. Will Oakland repeat their success, or do the Titans have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Oakland is a big 16.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Grizzlies as a 17.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 146.5 points.
Series History
Oakland has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.
- Nov 29, 2023 - Oakland 65 vs. Detroit 50
- Feb 17, 2023 - Detroit 96 vs. Oakland 74
- Jan 23, 2023 - Oakland 76 vs. Detroit 67
- Feb 13, 2022 - Oakland 75 vs. Detroit 59
- Jan 23, 2021 - Detroit 82 vs. Oakland 72
- Jan 22, 2021 - Oakland 86 vs. Detroit 81
- Dec 27, 2020 - Oakland 83 vs. Detroit 80
- Dec 26, 2020 - Oakland 77 vs. Detroit 75
- Jan 31, 2020 - Oakland 77 vs. Detroit 64
- Dec 28, 2019 - Oakland 78 vs. Detroit 69