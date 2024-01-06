Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Current Records: Green Bay 9-7, Oakland 8-8

What to Know

Oakland and Green Bay are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Athletics Center Orena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Oakland scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They rang in the new year with a 100-95 victory over the Panthers. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, Green Bay waltzed into their matchup Thursday with three straight wins but they left with four. They strolled past the Titans with points to spare, taking the game 69-51. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.4% better than the opposition, as Green Bay's was.

The win got the Golden Grizzlies back to even at 8-8. As for the Phoenix, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 9-7 record this season.

Looking ahead, Oakland is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 5-2 against the spread when expected to win.

Oakland beat Green Bay 59-47 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Does Oakland have another victory up their sleeve, or will Green Bay turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Oakland is a big 7.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Grizzlies as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series History

Oakland and Green Bay both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.