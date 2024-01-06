Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Current Records: Green Bay 9-7, Oakland 8-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan

Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Oakland and Green Bay are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Athletics Center Orena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Oakland scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They rang in the new year with a 100-95 victory over the Panthers. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, Green Bay waltzed into their matchup Thursday with three straight wins but they left with four. They strolled past the Titans with points to spare, taking the game 69-51. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.4% better than the opposition, as Green Bay's was.

The win got the Golden Grizzlies back to even at 8-8. As for the Phoenix, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 9-7 record this season.

Oakland beat Green Bay 59-47 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will Oakland repeat their success, or does Green Bay have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Oakland and Green Bay both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.