IUPUI Jaguars @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Current Records: IUPUI 6-21, Oakland 17-10

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Oakland. They and the IUPUI Jaguars will face off in a Horizon League battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at OU Credit Union O'rena. The timing is sure in Oakland's favor as the team sits on six straight wins at home while the Jaguars have not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

Last Wednesday, the Golden Grizzlies were able to grind out a solid victory over the Mastodons, taking the game 71-63.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars lost to the Titans on the road by a decisive 81-66 margin on Wednesday.

The Golden Grizzlies are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 13 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 17-10 record this season. As for the Jaguars, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 12 of their last 13 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-21 record this season.

Everything went Oakland's way against the Jaguars in their previous meeting back in January as the Golden Grizzlies made off with a 88-66 win. With Oakland ahead 46-26 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Odds

Oakland is a big 20-point favorite against IUPUI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Grizzlies as a 20.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Oakland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against IUPUI.