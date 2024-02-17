Who's Playing
IUPUI Jaguars @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies
Current Records: IUPUI 6-21, Oakland 17-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: OU Credit Union O'rena -- Oakland, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After three games on the road, Oakland is heading back home. They and the IUPUI Jaguars will face off in a Horizon League battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at OU Credit Union O'rena. IUPUI took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Oakland, who comes in off a win.
On Wednesday, the Golden Grizzlies beat the Mastodons 71-63.
Meanwhile, IUPUI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their seventh straight loss. The game between them and the Titans wasn't a total blowout, but with the Jaguars falling 81-66 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.
The Golden Grizzlies have been performing well recently as they've won 11 of their last 13 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 17-10 record this season. As for the Jaguars, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 12 of their last 13 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-21 record this season.
Everything went Oakland's way against the Jaguars when the teams last played back in January as the Golden Grizzlies made off with a 88-66 win. With Oakland ahead 46-26 at the half, the match was all but over already.
Series History
Oakland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against IUPUI.
- Jan 13, 2024 - Oakland 88 vs. IUPUI 66
- Feb 15, 2023 - Oakland 85 vs. IUPUI 81
- Jan 19, 2023 - Oakland 83 vs. IUPUI 77
- Mar 01, 2022 - Oakland 69 vs. IUPUI 58
- Dec 04, 2021 - Oakland 78 vs. IUPUI 45
- Feb 27, 2020 - IUPUI 71 vs. Oakland 68
- Jan 25, 2020 - IUPUI 89 vs. Oakland 85
- Mar 02, 2019 - Oakland 74 vs. IUPUI 63
- Jan 24, 2019 - IUPUI 73 vs. Oakland 71
- Mar 04, 2018 - Oakland 62 vs. IUPUI 55