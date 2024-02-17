Who's Playing

IUPUI Jaguars @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Current Records: IUPUI 6-21, Oakland 17-10

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: OU Credit Union O'rena -- Oakland, Michigan

After three games on the road, Oakland is heading back home. They and the IUPUI Jaguars will face off in a Horizon League battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at OU Credit Union O'rena. IUPUI took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Oakland, who comes in off a win.

On Wednesday, the Golden Grizzlies beat the Mastodons 71-63.

Meanwhile, IUPUI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their seventh straight loss. The game between them and the Titans wasn't a total blowout, but with the Jaguars falling 81-66 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

The Golden Grizzlies have been performing well recently as they've won 11 of their last 13 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 17-10 record this season. As for the Jaguars, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 12 of their last 13 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-21 record this season.

Everything went Oakland's way against the Jaguars when the teams last played back in January as the Golden Grizzlies made off with a 88-66 win. With Oakland ahead 46-26 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Series History

Oakland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against IUPUI.