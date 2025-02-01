Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Oakland and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 40-39 lead against N. Kentucky.

If Oakland keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-13 in no time. On the other hand, N. Kentucky will have to make due with a 9-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Current Records: N. Kentucky 9-12, Oakland 9-13

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the N. Kentucky Norse and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at OU Credit Union O'rena. Coming off a loss in a game the Norse were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

N. Kentucky is headed into Saturday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their sixth straight game on Thursday. They fell 68-57 to Detroit.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, N. Kentucky struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Oakland, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They walked away with a 68-54 win over Green Bay on Thursday. The score was all tied up 29-29 at the break, but the Golden Grizzlies were the better team in the second half.

N. Kentucky's defeat dropped their record down to 9-12. As for Oakland, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a massive bump to their 9-13 record this season.

Things could have been worse for N. Kentucky, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 68-53 loss to Oakland in their previous meeting back in January. Can N. Kentucky avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Oakland is a big 7.5-point favorite against N. Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Golden Grizzlies, as the game opened with the Golden Grizzlies as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 127.5 points.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oakland.