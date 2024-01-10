Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Current Records: N. Kentucky 8-8, Oakland 9-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan

Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

N. Kentucky is 8-2 against Oakland since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The pair will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Athletics Center Orena. N. Kentucky has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

N. Kentucky fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Clev. State on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Vikings by a score of 88-85. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Even though they lost, N. Kentucky were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Clev. State only pulled down 26 offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oakland entered their tilt with Green Bay with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Golden Grizzlies came out on top against the Phoenix by a score of 79-73 on Saturday.

The Norse bumped their record down to 8-8 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Golden Grizzlies, they now have a winning record of 9-8.

N. Kentucky beat Oakland 81-74 in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Kentucky since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Oakland.