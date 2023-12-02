Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Current Records: PFW 7-1, Oakland 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan

Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

PFW has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The PFW Mastodons and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies will face off in a Horizon League battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Athletics Center Orena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, the Mastodons didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Phoenix, but they still walked away with a 75-71 win.

Meanwhile, Oakland had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 4.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 65-50 victory over the Titans.

The Mastodons' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-1. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.3 points per game. As for the Golden Grizzlies, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 5-3 record this season.

PFW is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: PFW have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 30.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oakland struggles in that department as they've been even better at 34.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Oakland is a solid 7-point favorite against PFW, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

Oakland has won 4 out of their last 7 games against PFW.