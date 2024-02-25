Who's Playing

Wright State Raiders @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Current Records: Wright State 16-12, Oakland 19-10

What to Know

Oakland is on a seven-game streak of home wins, while the Raiders are on a four-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at OU Credit Union O'rena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

After a 87-72 finish the last time they played, Oakland and the Colonials decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Golden Grizzlies blew past the Colonials 63-43.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Wright State and the Titans didn't disappoint and broke past the 161.5 point over/under on Thursday. The Raiders took down the Titans 93-78. Winning is a bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, as Wright State did.

The Golden Grizzlies have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 19-10 record this season. As for the Raiders, their victory bumped their record up to 16-12.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Oakland hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like Wright State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Oakland is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Oakland is a 4.5-point favorite against Wright State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 159 points.

Series History

Wright State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oakland.