Who's Playing

Wright State Raiders @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Current Records: Wright State 5-4, Oakland 2-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: OU Credit Union O'rena -- Oakland, Michigan

OU Credit Union O'rena -- Oakland, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Oakland is preparing for their first Horizon League matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Wright State Raiders will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at OU Credit Union O'rena. The Golden Grizzlies have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Oakland is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday as they easily beat Toledo 85-52. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Golden Grizzlies as it put an end to their four-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Wright State, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Sunday. They walked away with a 70-57 victory over Air Force on Saturday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Wright State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Alex Huibregtse, who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points plus six rebounds. Those six threes gave Huibregtse a new career-high. Another player making a difference was Brandon Noel, who went 10 for 15 en route to 23 points plus three steals.

Even though they won, Wright State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Oakland's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 2-4. As for Wright State, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-4.

Oakland might still be hurting after the devastating 96-75 loss they got from Wright State when the teams last played back in February. Can Oakland avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wright State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oakland.