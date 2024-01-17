Who's Playing

Youngstown State Penguins @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Current Records: Youngstown State 13-5, Oakland 11-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Youngstown State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Youngstown State Penguins and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at OU Credit Union O'rena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

We saw a pretty high 165-over/under line set for Youngstown State's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They walked away with an 81-71 victory over the Raiders on Friday.

Meanwhile, Oakland had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 5.8 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Jaguars as the Golden Grizzlies made off with a 88-66 win. That 22 points margin sets a new team best for Oakland this season.

The Penguins are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season. As for the Golden Grizzlies, their victory bumped their record up to 11-8.

Youngstown State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Youngstown State's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-7 record against the spread vs Oakland over their last nine matchups.

While fans of the two teams were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking forward, Oakland is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Odds

Oakland is a 3.5-point favorite against Youngstown State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

Series History

Oakland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Youngstown State.