Who's Playing

Youngstown State Penguins @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Current Records: Youngstown State 13-5, Oakland 11-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: OU Credit Union O'rena -- Oakland, Michigan

OU Credit Union O'rena -- Oakland, Michigan

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Youngstown State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Youngstown State Penguins and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at OU Credit Union O'rena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

We saw a pretty high 165-over/under line set for Youngstown State's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They walked away with an 81-71 victory over the Raiders on Friday.

Meanwhile, Oakland had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 5.8 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Jaguars as the Golden Grizzlies made off with a 88-66 win. That 22 points margin sets a new team best for Oakland this season.

The Penguins are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season. As for the Golden Grizzlies, their victory bumped their record up to 11-8.

Youngstown State came up short against Oakland in their previous meeting two weeks ago, falling 88-81. Can Youngstown State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Oakland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Youngstown State.