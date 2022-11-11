Who's Playing

Bowling Green @ Oakland

Current Records: Bowling Green 1-0; Oakland 1-0

What to Know

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies will play host again and welcome the Bowling Green Falcons to Athletics Center Orena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Everything came up roses for the Golden Grizzlies at home against the Defiance Yellow Jackets on Monday as the team secured a 92-27 win.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 62-58 victory over the Air Force Falcons on Monday. Leon Ayers III (16 points) and Samari Curtis (14 points) were the top scorers for Bowling Green.

When the two teams previously met in December of last year, Oakland and Bowling Green were neck-and-neck, but Oakland came up empty-handed after a 73-72 loss. Maybe Oakland will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan

Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bowling Green have won two out of their last three games against Oakland.