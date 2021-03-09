The 2021 Horizon League Tournament title will be decided on Tuesday evening when the Cleveland State Vikings face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in a battle between top-three seeds, with the winner advancing to the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Cleveland State is the top seed in the tournament, though it was tested in both games before landing in the finals. Oakland, the No. 3 seed, opened the Horizon League Tournament with an overtime win over Youngstown State, before an 11-point victory against Northern Kentucky in the semifinals.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Vikings as 2.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 138 in the latest Cleveland State vs. Oakland odds.

Cleveland State vs. Oakland spread: Cleveland State -2.5

Cleveland State vs. Oakland over-under: 138 points

Cleveland State vs. Oakland money line: Cleveland State -140, Oakland +120

CS: The Vikings are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

OAK: The Grizzlies are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Cleveland State can cover



The numbers show that Cleveland State is playing at a high level. The Vikings rank second in the Horizon in adjusted defensive efficiency and second in the league in overall shooting efficiency allowed. Cleveland State leads the conference in turnover creation rate (21.7 percent) and 3-point shooting allowed (30.2 percent, with No. 1 marks in steal rate (11.4 percent) on defense and free throw creation on offensive.

The Vikings are also well above-average nationally in offensive rebounding, grabbing 31.3 percent of their own misses, and they are shooting a blistering 53.5 percent on 2-point attempts in conference games. Oakland is one of the worst defensive teams, at least statistically, in the country, and the Grizzlies are allowing opponents to shoot 37.6 percent on 3-point attempts and 54.7 percent on 2-point attempts for the full season.

Why Oakland can cover

The Grizzlies are better than their 12-17 overall record indicates, and that shows in the way they've played in conference play after a brutal schedule in non-league games. From there, Oakland is No. 3 in the country in preventing opponents from getting to the free throw line, and that is a key factor. The Grizzlies are also a top-30 team in creating steals on 11.4 percent of possessions, and Oakland is above-average in turnover creation rate (19.1 percent). Cleveland State is a poor free throw shooting team as well, opening the door for Oakland if things get tight.

On the other end, Oakland is a good offensive rebounding team, pulling down 30.2 percent of its own misses, and it generates an assist on 57.2 percent of their field goals for the season. Oakland can also take advantage of some glaring weaknesses from Cleveland State, including bottom-50 marks nationally in defensive rebound rate (68.8 percent) and free throw rate allowed by the Vikings.

