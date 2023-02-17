Who's Playing
Detroit @ Oakland
Current Records: Detroit 11-16; Oakland 12-16
What to Know
The Detroit Titans are 2-14 against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Detroit is on the road again on Friday and plays against Oakland at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at Athletics Center Orena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Titans didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Green Bay Phoenix on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 76-71 victory.
Meanwhile, Oakland came out on top in a nail-biter against the IUPUI Jaguars on Wednesday, sneaking past 85-81. The overall outcome was to be expected, but IUPUI made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Detroit is now 11-16 while the Golden Grizzlies sit at 12-16. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Titans are 14th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.1 on average. Oakland has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 21st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Oakland have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Detroit.
- Jan 23, 2023 - Oakland 76 vs. Detroit 67
- Feb 13, 2022 - Oakland 75 vs. Detroit 59
- Jan 23, 2021 - Detroit 82 vs. Oakland 72
- Jan 22, 2021 - Oakland 86 vs. Detroit 81
- Dec 27, 2020 - Oakland 83 vs. Detroit 80
- Dec 26, 2020 - Oakland 77 vs. Detroit 75
- Jan 31, 2020 - Oakland 77 vs. Detroit 64
- Dec 28, 2019 - Oakland 78 vs. Detroit 69
- Feb 23, 2019 - Oakland 95 vs. Detroit 75
- Jan 19, 2019 - Oakland 79 vs. Detroit 73
- Feb 09, 2018 - Oakland 87 vs. Detroit 78
- Jan 20, 2018 - Oakland 92 vs. Detroit 86
- Feb 10, 2017 - Oakland 89 vs. Detroit 80
- Jan 13, 2017 - Detroit 93 vs. Oakland 88
- Feb 26, 2016 - Oakland 108 vs. Detroit 97
- Jan 16, 2016 - Oakland 86 vs. Detroit 82