Who's Playing

Detroit @ Oakland

Current Records: Detroit 11-16; Oakland 12-16

What to Know

The Detroit Titans are 2-14 against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Detroit is on the road again on Friday and plays against Oakland at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at Athletics Center Orena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Titans didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Green Bay Phoenix on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 76-71 victory.

Meanwhile, Oakland came out on top in a nail-biter against the IUPUI Jaguars on Wednesday, sneaking past 85-81. The overall outcome was to be expected, but IUPUI made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Detroit is now 11-16 while the Golden Grizzlies sit at 12-16. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Titans are 14th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.1 on average. Oakland has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 21st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan

Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oakland have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Detroit.