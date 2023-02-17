Who's Playing

Detroit @ Oakland

Current Records: Detroit 11-16; Oakland 12-16

What to Know

The Detroit Titans are 2-14 against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. The Titans' road trip will continue as they head to Athletics Center Orena at 7 p.m. ET to face off against Oakland. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Detroit beat the Green Bay Phoenix 76-71 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Golden Grizzlies narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the IUPUI Jaguars 85-81. The overall outcome was to be expected, but IUPUI made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Detroit is now 11-16 while Oakland sits at 12-16. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Titans are stumbling into the matchup with the 14th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.1 on average. The Golden Grizzlies have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 21st worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Odds

The Golden Grizzlies are a slight 2-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Grizzlies as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oakland have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Detroit.