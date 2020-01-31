Oakland vs. Detroit odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 31 predictions from proven model

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies and the Detroit Titans are set to square off in a Horizon League matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Calihan Hall. Detroit is 6-16 overall and 4-4 at home, while Oakland is 7-15 overall and 2-8 on the road. Oakland has lost four consecutive games and seven of its past eight. Detroit has won three of its past four. The Titans are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Detroit vs. Oakland odds, while the over-under is set at 140.5. Before entering any Oakland vs. Detroit picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 13 of the 2019-20 season on a 22-13 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oakland vs. Detroit. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Detroit vs. Oakland:

Oakland vs. Detroit spread: Titans -2.5

Oakland vs. Detroit over-under: 140.5 points

Oakland vs. Detroit money line: Detroit -141, Oakland 111

What you need to know about Detroit

The Titans escaped with a win against Illinois-Chicago, 70-69 on Saturday. Alonde LeGrand hit the decisive basket for the Titans with .4 seconds remaining. Antoine Davis then stole the ensuing inbounds pass to wrap up the victory. Chris Brandon had 15 points and eight rebounds and Marquis Moore had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Titans. Detroit overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to earn the win.

What you need to know about Oakland

Oakland fell 89-85 in overtime to IUPUI on Saturday. The Golden Grizzlies never led in overtime. Rashad Williams' four-point play with 64 seconds left in regulation sent the game into the extra session as neither team scored again. Xavier Hill-Mais led Oakland with 20 points. Williams finished with 18 points. Brad Brechting had 13 rebounds. Hill-Mais leads the team in scoring with 15.7 points per game and in rebounding with 7.6 per game.

How to make Oakland vs. Detroit picks

The model has simulated Detroit vs. Oakland 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oakland vs. Detroit? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Detroit vs. Oakland spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks