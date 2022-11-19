Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Oakland

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 1-2; Oakland 1-3

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Athletics Center Orena at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

EMU found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 89-61 punch to the gut against the Bradley Braves on Tuesday. Guard Noah Farrakhan had a rough night: he played for 25 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Oakland Golden Grizzlies have to be aching after a bruising 112-90 defeat to the Toledo Rockets on Wednesday. The Golden Grizzlies were surely aware of their 13.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The losses put EMU at 1-2 and Oakland at 1-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: EMU has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.10% from the floor on average, which is the ninth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Oakland has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 18th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 79.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan

Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oakland have won two out of their last three games against Eastern Michigan.