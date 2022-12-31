Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Oakland

Current Records: Green Bay 2-12; Oakland 3-11

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Athletics Center Orena. Oakland should still be riding high after a big win, while the Phoenix will be looking to regain their footing.

Green Bay's 2022 ended with a 76-59 defeat against the Detroit Titans on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Oakland proved too difficult a challenge. Oakland ended the year with a bang, routing Wisconsin-Milwaukee 83-61. The oddsmakers were on the Golden Grizzlies' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Phoenix are now 2-12 while Oakland sits at 3-11. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Green Bay is 360th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 57.7 on average. Oakland has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 349th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan

Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Green Bay have won eight out of their last 14 games against Oakland.