Who's Playing
Green Bay @ Oakland
Current Records: Green Bay 2-12; Oakland 3-11
What to Know
The Green Bay Phoenix are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Athletics Center Orena. Oakland should still be riding high after a big win, while the Phoenix will be looking to regain their footing.
Green Bay's 2022 ended with a 76-59 defeat against the Detroit Titans on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Oakland proved too difficult a challenge. Oakland ended the year with a bang, routing Wisconsin-Milwaukee 83-61. The oddsmakers were on the Golden Grizzlies' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
The Phoenix are now 2-12 while Oakland sits at 3-11. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Green Bay is 360th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 57.7 on average. Oakland has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 349th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Green Bay have won eight out of their last 14 games against Oakland.
- Jan 22, 2022 - Oakland 68 vs. Green Bay 61
- Jan 09, 2021 - Green Bay 87 vs. Oakland 78
- Jan 08, 2021 - Green Bay 84 vs. Oakland 81
- Mar 05, 2020 - Green Bay 78 vs. Oakland 63
- Feb 23, 2020 - Oakland 92 vs. Green Bay 88
- Jan 16, 2020 - Green Bay 73 vs. Oakland 69
- Feb 14, 2019 - Green Bay 66 vs. Oakland 54
- Jan 12, 2019 - Oakland 90 vs. Green Bay 78
- Feb 22, 2018 - Green Bay 96 vs. Oakland 90
- Dec 30, 2017 - Green Bay 80 vs. Oakland 79
- Feb 24, 2017 - Oakland 85 vs. Green Bay 72
- Jan 27, 2017 - Green Bay 80 vs. Oakland 72
- Feb 13, 2016 - Oakland 111 vs. Green Bay 93
- Jan 23, 2016 - Oakland 111 vs. Green Bay 95