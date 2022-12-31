Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Oakland

Current Records: Green Bay 2-12; Oakland 3-11

What to Know

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies and the Green Bay Phoenix are set to square off in a Horizon League matchup at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Athletics Center Orena. The Golden Grizzlies will be strutting in after a victory while Green Bay will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Oakland proved too difficult a challenge. Oakland ended the year with a bang, routing Wisconsin-Milwaukee 83-61. The oddsmakers were on Oakland's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix's 2022 ended with a 76-59 loss against the Detroit Titans on Thursday.

This next matchup looks promising for the Golden Grizzlies, who are favored by a full 11.5 points. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 3-10), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

Oakland is now 3-11 while Green Bay sits at 2-12. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oakland is stumbling into the game with the 349th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.6 on average. The Phoenix have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 360th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 57.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan

Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Grizzlies are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Green Bay have won eight out of their last 14 games against Oakland.