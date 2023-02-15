Who's Playing

IUPUI @ Oakland

Current Records: IUPUI 4-23; Oakland 11-16

What to Know

The IUPUI Jaguars have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Oakland Golden Grizzlies and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 27 of 2020. The Jaguars' road trip will continue as they head to Athletics Center Orena at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday to face off against Oakland. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

IUPUI took a serious blow against the Northern Kentucky Norse on Sunday, falling 86-47.

Meanwhile, Oakland was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 80-77 to the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers.

The losses put IUPUI at 4-23 and Oakland at 11-16. The Jaguars are 4-18 after losses this year, the Golden Grizzlies 4-11.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan

Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oakland have won six out of their last ten games against IUPUI.