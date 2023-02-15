Who's Playing
IUPUI @ Oakland
Current Records: IUPUI 4-23; Oakland 11-16
What to Know
The IUPUI Jaguars have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Oakland Golden Grizzlies and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 27 of 2020. The Jaguars' road trip will continue as they head to Athletics Center Orena at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday to face off against Oakland. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
IUPUI took a serious blow against the Northern Kentucky Norse on Sunday, falling 86-47.
Meanwhile, Oakland was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 80-77 to the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers.
The losses put IUPUI at 4-23 and Oakland at 11-16. The Jaguars are 4-18 after losses this year, the Golden Grizzlies 4-11.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Oakland have won six out of their last ten games against IUPUI.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Oakland 83 vs. IUPUI 77
- Mar 01, 2022 - Oakland 69 vs. IUPUI 58
- Dec 04, 2021 - Oakland 78 vs. IUPUI 45
- Feb 27, 2020 - IUPUI 71 vs. Oakland 68
- Jan 25, 2020 - IUPUI 89 vs. Oakland 85
- Mar 02, 2019 - Oakland 74 vs. IUPUI 63
- Jan 24, 2019 - IUPUI 73 vs. Oakland 71
- Mar 04, 2018 - Oakland 62 vs. IUPUI 55
- Feb 19, 2018 - IUPUI 74 vs. Oakland 67
- Feb 04, 2018 - Oakland 82 vs. IUPUI 74