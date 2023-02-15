Who's Playing

IUPUI @ Oakland

Current Records: IUPUI 4-23; Oakland 11-16

What to Know

The IUPUI Jaguars haven't won a matchup against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies since Feb. 27 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Jaguars will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Athletics Center Orena at 7 p.m. ET. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

There's no need to mince words: IUPUI lost to the Northern Kentucky Norse on Sunday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 86-47.

Meanwhile, Oakland was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 80-77 to the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers.

IUPUI is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

IUPUI is now 4-23 while Oakland sits at 11-16. The Jaguars are 4-18 after losses this year, the Golden Grizzlies 4-11.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan

Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.58

Odds

The Golden Grizzlies are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Oakland have won six out of their last ten games against IUPUI.