Oakland vs. IUPUI odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 15-6 run

Thursday's college basketball slate tips off at 11 a.m. ET with a Horizon League battle between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-11, 5-2) and the IUPUI Jaguars (11-9, 3-4). The Jaguars will look to earn their second straight victory at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, while Oakland enters Thursday's tilt having won five of its past seven games. The latest Oakland vs. IUPUI odds have the Jaguars favored by four points, while the over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is set at 152.5. Before you make any Oakland vs. IUPUI picks and college basketball predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. And it enters Week 12 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 15-6 run on top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has studied the Oakland vs. IUPUI spread from every angle and crunched the numbers. We can tell you the model is leaning to the over, and it also has generated an extremely strong point-spread selection that hits almost 60 percent of the time. That pick is available at SportsLine.

The model knows Oakland boasts a high flying offense that features two players averaging over 17 points per game. The Golden Grizzlies are a team loaded with upperclassmen like junior forward Xavier Hill-Mais, who's averaging 21 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, but its sophomore guard Karmari Newman who has been filling the stat sheet as of late. In fact, Newman is averaging 20.5 points per game in his last two outings and he'll look to provide a spark again on Thursday against the Jaguars, who gave up 82 points in their last home game.

But just because the Golden Grizzles have multiple offensive playmakers doesn't mean they can stay within the four-point spread against IUPUI.

Despite losing two of their last three, the Jaguars have found themselves an explosive playmaker that can take over a game. Junior guard Camron Justice is an extremely difficult matchup for opposing defenders and he enters Thursday's matchup averaging 19.6 points per game this season.

The Golden Grizzlies are also just 2-4 against the spread in their last six games on the road.

So which side of the Oakland vs. IUPUI spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Oakland vs. IUPUI spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed college hoops, and find out.