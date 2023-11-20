Teams looking to rebound after first-round losses meet when the Oakland Golden Grizzlies battle the Loyola Marymount Lions in the 2023 Cayman Islands Classic on Monday. The Golden Grizzlies (1-3), who dropped an 85-77 first-round game to Drake on Sunday, are coming off a fifth-place finish in the Horizon League at 11-9 and were 13-19 overall last year. The Lions (2-2), who fell to Stephen F. Austin 86-76 on Sunday, finished fourth at 9-7 in the West Coast Conference and were 19-12 a year ago. Oakland is 0-4 on neutral courts since the start of 2022-23, while Loyola Marymount is 2-3.

Tipoff from John Gray Gymnasium at George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, is set for 11 a.m. ET. This will be the first meeting between the teams. The Lions are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Oakland vs. Loyola Marymount odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 149.5.



Now, here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Loyola Marymount vs. Oakland:

Oakland vs. Loyola Marymount spread: Loyola Marymount -4.5

Oakland vs. Loyola Marymount over/under: 149.5 points

Oakland vs. Loyola Marymount money line: Oakland +171, Loyola Marymount -206

OAK: The Golden Grizzlies are 0-3 away from home, including neutral courts this season

LM: The Lions have outscored their opponents by 50 points this season

Why Loyola Marymount can cover

Junior guard Dominick Harris has scored in double figures in three of four games, and is coming off a nine-point and two-rebound performance in the loss to Stephen F. Austin on Sunday. Harris, in his first season with the program, spent the past two years with Gonzaga. In four games, all coming off the bench, Harris is averaging 15 points, 3.3 rebounds and one steal. His best outing was a 21-point effort in an 83-80 loss to Yale on Nov. 12.

Senior guard Justice Hill has scored in double figures in all four games for the Lions, including a 24-point effort on Sunday. It was his second 20-plus game in a row. He is in his first season at Loyola Marymount after spending last season at LSU and the two prior seasons at Murray State. In his four-year career, he has started 64 of 93 games he has appeared in, averaging 8.8 points, 3.9 assists and 1.9 rebounds. This year he is averaging 17 points, four assists and 1.3 rebounds per game.

Why Oakland can cover

Junior forward Trey Townsend has reached double-digit scoring in all four games, including a 20-point effort against Bowling Green on Tuesday. He registered a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds in a loss at Illinois on Nov. 10. He is in his fourth season with the Golden Grizzlies and has started all 96 games of his collegiate career, averaging 13 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists. This season, he is averaging 16.8 points, eight rebounds, 3.3 assists and two steals per game.

Senior guard Jack Gohlke is also one of Oakland's top scorers and rebounders. He scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds in Sunday's loss to Drake. He has reached double-figure scoring in two games this year, including an 18-point performance at Ohio State on Nov. 6 in the season opener. In four starts this year, he is averaging 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and one steal.

