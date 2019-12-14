Oakland vs. Michigan State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 16 Michigan State @ Oakland

Current Records: Michigan State 6-3; Oakland 5-5

What to Know

The #16 Michigan State Spartans are 4-0 against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at noon ET at Little Caesars Arena. MSU will be hoping to build upon the 99-69 win they picked up against Oakland the last time they played in last December.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Spartans and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as the Spartans wrapped it up with a 77-65 victory. MSU got double-digit scores from four players: G Cassius Winston (23), F Xavier Tillman (14), F Gabe Brown (14), and F Aaron Henry (12).

Meanwhile, Oakland was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 68-65 to the Bowling Green Falcons.

MSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past five games, so buyers beware.

Michigan State's win lifted them to 6-3 while Oakland's defeat dropped them down to 5-5. We'll see if the Spartans can repeat their recent success or if the Golden Grizzlies bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a big 17-point favorite against the Golden Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Michigan State have won all of the games they've played against Oakland in the last five years.