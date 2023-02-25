Who's Playing
Northern Kentucky @ Oakland
Current Records: Northern Kentucky 18-12; Oakland 13-17
What to Know
The Northern Kentucky Norse are on the road again Saturday and play against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Athletics Center Orena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Norse came out on top in a nail-biter against the Detroit Titans on Thursday, sneaking past 67-64.
Meanwhile, Oakland was able to grind out a solid win over the Wright State Raiders on Thursday, winning 75-68.
Barring any buzzer beaters, NKU is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The wins brought NKU up to 18-12 and Oakland to 13-17. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: NKU ranks 28th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 63.1 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Golden Grizzlies are stumbling into the matchup with the 16th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.1 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.65
Odds
The Norse are a slight 2-point favorite against the Golden Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Norse as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Northern Kentucky have won eight out of their last 15 games against Oakland.
- Jan 06, 2023 - Oakland 64 vs. Northern Kentucky 63
- Feb 20, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 71 vs. Oakland 66
- Feb 04, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 87 vs. Oakland 78
- Mar 08, 2021 - Oakland 69 vs. Northern Kentucky 58
- Feb 06, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 73 vs. Oakland 70
- Jan 05, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 75 vs. Oakland 64
- Mar 11, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 64 vs. Oakland 63
- Feb 09, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 79 vs. Oakland 64
- Jan 03, 2019 - Oakland 76 vs. Northern Kentucky 74
- Jan 26, 2018 - Oakland 83 vs. Northern Kentucky 70
- Jan 05, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 87 vs. Oakland 83
- Jan 20, 2017 - Oakland 79 vs. Northern Kentucky 70
- Dec 31, 2016 - Oakland 76 vs. Northern Kentucky 65
- Feb 01, 2016 - Oakland 85 vs. Northern Kentucky 74
- Jan 19, 2016 - Northern Kentucky 90 vs. Oakland 73