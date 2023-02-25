Who's Playing

Northern Kentucky @ Oakland

Current Records: Northern Kentucky 18-12; Oakland 13-17

What to Know

The Northern Kentucky Norse are on the road again Saturday and play against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Athletics Center Orena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Norse came out on top in a nail-biter against the Detroit Titans on Thursday, sneaking past 67-64.

Meanwhile, Oakland was able to grind out a solid win over the Wright State Raiders on Thursday, winning 75-68.

Barring any buzzer beaters, NKU is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought NKU up to 18-12 and Oakland to 13-17. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: NKU ranks 28th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 63.1 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Golden Grizzlies are stumbling into the matchup with the 16th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan

Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.65

Odds

The Norse are a slight 2-point favorite against the Golden Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Norse as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Northern Kentucky have won eight out of their last 15 games against Oakland.