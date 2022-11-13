Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ Oakland

Current Records: Oklahoma State 1-1; Oakland 1-1

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Athletics Center Orena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 111 points combined.

Oklahoma State was just a bucket short of a win this past Thursday and fell 61-60 to the Southern Illinois Salukis. The Cowboys got double-digit scores from four players: guard Avery Anderson III (14), guard Bryce Thompson (14), guard Caleb Asberry (13), and forward Moussa Cisse (11).

Meanwhile, Oakland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 87-82 to the Bowling Green Falcons.

Oklahoma State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan

Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Golden Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Oakland and Oklahoma State both have one win in their last two games.