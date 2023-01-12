Who's Playing
Robert Morris @ Oakland
Current Records: Robert Morris 8-9; Oakland 6-11
What to Know
The Robert Morris Colonials lost both of their matches to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies last season on scores of 61-79 and 68-71, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Robert Morris and Oakland will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Athletics Center Orena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Colonials netted a 77-70 win over the IUPUI Jaguars on Monday.
Meanwhile, things were close when Oakland and the Wright State Raiders clashed on Sunday, but Oakland ultimately edged out the opposition 75-73.
Robert Morris is expected to lose this next one by 6. Now might not be the best time to take Robert Morris against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
The wins brought Robert Morris up to 8-9 and Oakland to 6-11. Robert Morris is 3-4 after wins this year, Oakland 3-2.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.65
Odds
The Golden Grizzlies are a solid 6-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Golden Grizzlies, as the game opened with the Golden Grizzlies as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Oakland have won five out of their last six games against Robert Morris.
- Feb 11, 2022 - Oakland 71 vs. Robert Morris 68
- Dec 30, 2021 - Oakland 79 vs. Robert Morris 61
- Feb 13, 2021 - Oakland 86 vs. Robert Morris 81
- Feb 12, 2021 - Robert Morris 88 vs. Oakland 82
- Dec 10, 2016 - Oakland 74 vs. Robert Morris 53
- Dec 05, 2015 - Oakland 92 vs. Robert Morris 74