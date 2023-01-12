Who's Playing

Robert Morris @ Oakland

Current Records: Robert Morris 8-9; Oakland 6-11

What to Know

The Robert Morris Colonials lost both of their matches to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies last season on scores of 61-79 and 68-71, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Robert Morris and Oakland will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Athletics Center Orena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Colonials netted a 77-70 win over the IUPUI Jaguars on Monday.

Meanwhile, things were close when Oakland and the Wright State Raiders clashed on Sunday, but Oakland ultimately edged out the opposition 75-73.

Robert Morris is expected to lose this next one by 6. Now might not be the best time to take Robert Morris against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

The wins brought Robert Morris up to 8-9 and Oakland to 6-11. Robert Morris is 3-4 after wins this year, Oakland 3-2.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan

Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.65

Odds

The Golden Grizzlies are a solid 6-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Golden Grizzlies, as the game opened with the Golden Grizzlies as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oakland have won five out of their last six games against Robert Morris.