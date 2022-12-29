Who's Playing

Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ Oakland

Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 8-4; Oakland 2-11

What to Know

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies will be returning home after a five-game road trip. Oakland and the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Athletics Center Orena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Golden Grizzlies winning the first 86-65 at home and Wisconsin-Milwaukee taking the second 88-78.

The matchup between Oakland and the Michigan State Spartans last week was not particularly close, with Oakland falling 67-54. Forward Keaton Hervey (16 points) and forward Trey Townsend (14 points) were the top scorers for Oakland.

Meanwhile, the Panthers made easy work of the North Park Vikings two weeks ago and carried off a 92-63 win.

Oakland is now 2-11 while Wisconsin-Milwaukee sits at 8-4. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oakland is 354th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 79.9 on average. Wisconsin-Milwaukee's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.70%, which places them 30th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan

Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan

Series History

Oakland have won nine out of their last 14 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.