Who's Playing
Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ Oakland
Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 8-4; Oakland 2-11
What to Know
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies will be returning home after a five-game road trip. Oakland and the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Athletics Center Orena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Golden Grizzlies winning the first 86-65 at home and Wisconsin-Milwaukee taking the second 88-78.
The matchup between Oakland and the Michigan State Spartans last week was not particularly close, with Oakland falling 67-54. Forward Keaton Hervey (16 points) and forward Trey Townsend (14 points) were the top scorers for Oakland.
Meanwhile, the Panthers made easy work of the North Park Vikings two weeks ago and carried off a 92-63 win.
Oakland is now 2-11 while Wisconsin-Milwaukee sits at 8-4. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oakland is 354th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 79.9 on average. Wisconsin-Milwaukee's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.70%, which places them 30th in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan
Series History
Oakland have won nine out of their last 14 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
- Jan 20, 2022 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 88 vs. Oakland 78
- Jan 09, 2022 - Oakland 86 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 65
- Feb 20, 2021 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 89 vs. Oakland 87
- Feb 19, 2021 - Oakland 85 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 81
- Feb 21, 2020 - Oakland 75 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 68
- Jan 18, 2020 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 73 vs. Oakland 68
- Feb 16, 2019 - Oakland 89 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 73
- Jan 10, 2019 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 67 vs. Oakland 64
- Feb 24, 2018 - Oakland 72 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 70
- Dec 28, 2017 - Oakland 76 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 68
- Feb 26, 2017 - Oakland 86 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 75
- Jan 29, 2017 - Oakland 79 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 70
- Feb 11, 2016 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 93 vs. Oakland 85
- Jan 25, 2016 - Oakland 82 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 79