Who's Playing
Wright State @ Oakland
Current Records: Wright State 16-13; Oakland 12-17
What to Know
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies will play host again and welcome the Wright State Raiders to Athletics Center Orena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Golden Grizzlies have to be hurting after a devastating 96-74 defeat at the hands of the Detroit Titans this past Friday. It was supposed to be a close game, and Oakland was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.
Meanwhile, Wright State was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 77-75 to the PFW Mastodons.
The losses put Oakland at 12-17 and Wright State at 16-13. Oakland is 5-11 after losses this season, the Raiders 7-5.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wright State have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Oakland.
- Jan 08, 2023 - Oakland 75 vs. Wright State 73
- Mar 03, 2022 - Wright State 75 vs. Oakland 63
- Feb 18, 2022 - Wright State 78 vs. Oakland 74
- Feb 05, 2022 - Wright State 75 vs. Oakland 64
- Jan 02, 2021 - Oakland 81 vs. Wright State 71
- Jan 01, 2021 - Wright State 90 vs. Oakland 51
- Feb 08, 2020 - Wright State 83 vs. Oakland 71
- Jan 03, 2020 - Wright State 96 vs. Oakland 69
- Feb 07, 2019 - Wright State 76 vs. Oakland 62
- Jan 05, 2019 - Wright State 89 vs. Oakland 73
- Jan 28, 2018 - Wright State 64 vs. Oakland 51
- Jan 07, 2018 - Wright State 86 vs. Oakland 81
- Jan 22, 2017 - Wright State 88 vs. Oakland 67
- Dec 29, 2016 - Oakland 81 vs. Wright State 62
- Mar 07, 2016 - Wright State 59 vs. Oakland 55
- Feb 15, 2016 - Oakland 89 vs. Wright State 73
- Jan 29, 2016 - Oakland 89 vs. Wright State 63