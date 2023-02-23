Who's Playing

Wright State @ Oakland

Current Records: Wright State 16-13; Oakland 12-17

What to Know

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies will play host again and welcome the Wright State Raiders to Athletics Center Orena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Golden Grizzlies have to be hurting after a devastating 96-74 defeat at the hands of the Detroit Titans this past Friday. It was supposed to be a close game, and Oakland was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.

Meanwhile, Wright State was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 77-75 to the PFW Mastodons.

The losses put Oakland at 12-17 and Wright State at 16-13. Oakland is 5-11 after losses this season, the Raiders 7-5.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan

Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wright State have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Oakland.