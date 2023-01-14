Who's Playing

Youngstown State @ Oakland

Current Records: Youngstown State 13-5; Oakland 7-11

What to Know

The Youngstown State Penguins are on the road again Saturday and play against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Athletics Center Orena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Oakland winning the first 87-72 at home and the Penguins taking the second 78-71.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Youngstown State beat the Detroit Titans 84-79 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Thursday the Golden Grizzlies sidestepped the Robert Morris Colonials for a 69-65 win.

Youngstown State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Youngstown State up to 13-5 and Oakland to 7-11. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Penguins rank seventh in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 84.9 on average. Less enviably, the Golden Grizzlies are stumbling into the game with the 17th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Oakland.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan

Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan

Odds

The Penguins are a 3.5-point favorite against the Golden Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Penguins as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Oakland have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Youngstown State.