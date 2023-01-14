Who's Playing
Youngstown State @ Oakland
Current Records: Youngstown State 13-5; Oakland 7-11
What to Know
The Youngstown State Penguins are on the road again Saturday and play against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Athletics Center Orena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Oakland winning the first 87-72 at home and the Penguins taking the second 78-71.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Youngstown State beat the Detroit Titans 84-79 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Thursday the Golden Grizzlies sidestepped the Robert Morris Colonials for a 69-65 win.
Youngstown State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
The wins brought Youngstown State up to 13-5 and Oakland to 7-11. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Penguins rank seventh in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 84.9 on average. Less enviably, the Golden Grizzlies are stumbling into the game with the 17th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Oakland.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Penguins are a 3.5-point favorite against the Golden Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Penguins as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Oakland have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Youngstown State.
- Feb 09, 2022 - Youngstown State 78 vs. Oakland 71
- Jan 01, 2022 - Oakland 87 vs. Youngstown State 72
- Mar 02, 2021 - Oakland 87 vs. Youngstown State 83
- Jan 16, 2021 - Oakland 81 vs. Youngstown State 74
- Jan 15, 2021 - Oakland 82 vs. Youngstown State 65
- Feb 15, 2020 - Oakland 72 vs. Youngstown State 64
- Jan 09, 2020 - Youngstown State 61 vs. Oakland 60
- Mar 06, 2019 - Oakland 88 vs. Youngstown State 84
- Jan 31, 2019 - Youngstown State 75 vs. Oakland 74
- Dec 30, 2018 - Oakland 76 vs. Youngstown State 74
- Feb 14, 2018 - Youngstown State 75 vs. Oakland 73
- Jan 10, 2018 - Oakland 95 vs. Youngstown State 82
- Mar 04, 2017 - Youngstown State 81 vs. Oakland 80
- Feb 21, 2017 - Oakland 101 vs. Youngstown State 72
- Feb 02, 2017 - Oakland 90 vs. Youngstown State 76
- Feb 04, 2016 - Oakland 107 vs. Youngstown State 85
- Jan 04, 2016 - Youngstown State 100 vs. Oakland 98