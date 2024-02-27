Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Akron 20-7, Ohio 15-12

How To Watch

What to Know

The Akron Zips and the Ohio Bobcats will face off in a Mid American clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 27th at Convocation Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, the Zips beat the Golden Flashes 83-70.

Enrique Freeman was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted 20 or more points the last four times he's played. Another player making a difference was Mikal Dawson, who scored 14 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Ohio proved on Saturday. They blew past the Huskies 80-59. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Ohio.

The Zips pushed their record up to 20-7 with that victory, which was their 15th straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.3 points per game. As for the Bobcats, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-12 record this season.

Akron and the Bobcats pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward to Tuesday, Ohio is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a seven game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Akron beat the Bobcats 67-58 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Akron since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Ohio is a slight 1-point favorite against Akron, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145 points.

Series History

Akron has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Ohio.