Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Central Michigan 7-8, Ohio 7-9

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Ohio is heading back home. The Ohio Bobcats and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Convocation Center.

The point spread may have favored Ohio last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Broncos by a score of 81-79.

Meanwhile, Central Michigan had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 77-62 victory over the Golden Flashes. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 24.8% better than the opposition, as Central Michigan's was.

The Bobcats bumped their record down to 7-9 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Chippewas, their win bumped their record up to 7-8.

Going forward, Ohio is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: they are only 4-10-1 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 6-2 ATS vs. Central Michigan across their last eight meetings.

Ohio strolled past Central Michigan when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a score of 76-59. Does Ohio have another victory up their sleeve, or will Central Michigan turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Ohio is a big 10.5-point favorite against Central Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Ohio has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Central Michigan.