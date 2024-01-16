Who's Playing
Central Michigan Chippewas @ Ohio Bobcats
Current Records: Central Michigan 7-8, Ohio 7-9
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
What to Know
After two games on the road, Ohio is heading back home. The Ohio Bobcats and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Convocation Center.
The point spread may have favored Ohio last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Broncos by a score of 81-79.
Meanwhile, Central Michigan had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 77-62 victory over the Golden Flashes. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 24.8% better than the opposition, as Central Michigan's was.
The Bobcats bumped their record down to 7-9 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Chippewas, their win bumped their record up to 7-8.
Going forward, Ohio is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: they are only 4-10-1 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 6-2 ATS vs. Central Michigan across their last eight meetings.
Ohio strolled past Central Michigan when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a score of 76-59. Does Ohio have another victory up their sleeve, or will Central Michigan turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Ohio is a big 10.5-point favorite against Central Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 145.5 points.
Series History
Ohio has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Central Michigan.
- Feb 18, 2023 - Ohio 76 vs. Central Michigan 59
- Jan 21, 2023 - Ohio 96 vs. Central Michigan 68
- Feb 22, 2022 - Ohio 76 vs. Central Michigan 50
- Feb 10, 2022 - Ohio 81 vs. Central Michigan 72
- Feb 02, 2021 - Ohio 83 vs. Central Michigan 69
- Mar 09, 2020 - Ohio 85 vs. Central Michigan 65
- Feb 18, 2020 - Ohio 77 vs. Central Michigan 69
- Feb 16, 2019 - Central Michigan 87 vs. Ohio 80
- Feb 03, 2018 - Central Michigan 101 vs. Ohio 98
- Jan 02, 2018 - Central Michigan 75 vs. Ohio 50