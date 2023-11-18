Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Detroit 0-3, Ohio 1-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Detroit Titans' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Ohio Bobcats at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 18th at Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Tuesday, the Titans were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 70-69 to the Rebels.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Marcus Tankersley, who earned 19 points. Another player making a difference was Edoardo Del Cadia, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Ohio last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 82-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Vikings.

The Titans bumped their record down to 0-3 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.3 points per game. As for the Bobcats, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Detroit have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 28.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ohio struggles in that department as they've been even better at 34 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Detroit was able to grind out a solid win over Ohio in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, winning 88-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for Detroit since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Ohio has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Detroit.