Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 8-9, Ohio 8-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off in a Mid American clash at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Convocation Center. Eastern Michigan took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Ohio, who comes in off a win.

On Tuesday, the Bobcats were able to grind out a solid victory over the Chippewas, taking the game 73-61.

Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They fell 76-62 to the Cardinals. Eastern Michigan didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Bobcats' win bumped their record up to 8-9. As for the Eagles, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-9 record this season.

Ohio came up short against Eastern Michigan in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 90-79. Will Ohio have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Ohio has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.