Who's Playing
Kent State Golden Flashes @ Ohio Bobcats
Current Records: Kent State 13-12, Ohio 13-12
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
What to Know
After three games on the road, Ohio is heading back home. They and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Convocation Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.
The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Ohio and the Rockets didn't disappoint and broke past the 160.5 point over/under on Friday. The Bobcats fell just short of the Rockets by a score of 85-83. Ohio has not had much luck with the Rockets recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.
Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Kent State proved on Saturday. They steamrolled past the Huskies 85-47 at home.
The Bobcats' defeat dropped their record down to 13-12. As for the Golden Flashes, they now have a winning record of 13-12.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Ohio hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79 points per game. However, it's not like Kent State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Going forward, Ohio is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.
Odds
Ohio is a 3.5-point favorite against Kent State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 4-point favorite.
The over/under is 148 points.
Series History
Kent State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Ohio.
- Jan 26, 2024 - Ohio 71 vs. Kent State 64
- Feb 28, 2023 - Kent State 82 vs. Ohio 75
- Jan 13, 2023 - Kent State 70 vs. Ohio 65
- Mar 11, 2022 - Kent State 67 vs. Ohio 61
- Feb 18, 2022 - Kent State 75 vs. Ohio 52
- Jan 07, 2022 - Ohio 80 vs. Kent State 72
- Mar 11, 2021 - Ohio 85 vs. Kent State 63
- Jan 16, 2021 - Kent State 89 vs. Ohio 79
- Feb 28, 2020 - Ohio 76 vs. Kent State 69
- Feb 15, 2020 - Kent State 87 vs. Ohio 72