Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Kent State 13-12, Ohio 13-12

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Ohio is heading back home. They and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Convocation Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Ohio and the Rockets didn't disappoint and broke past the 160.5 point over/under on Friday. The Bobcats fell just short of the Rockets by a score of 85-83. Ohio has not had much luck with the Rockets recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Kent State proved on Saturday. They steamrolled past the Huskies 85-47 at home.

The Bobcats' defeat dropped their record down to 13-12. As for the Golden Flashes, they now have a winning record of 13-12.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Ohio hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79 points per game. However, it's not like Kent State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Ohio is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Ohio is a 3.5-point favorite against Kent State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 148 points.

Series History

Kent State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Ohio.