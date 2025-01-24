Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Kent State 12-6, Ohio 10-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Ohio is on a 15-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while Kent State is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Convocation Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

The experts predicted Ohio would be headed in after a win, but Eastern Michigan made sure that didn't happen. Ohio took a 94-87 hit to the loss column at the hands of Eastern Michigan on Tuesday.

Ohio's loss came about despite a quality game from Jackson Paveletzke, who went 11 for 14 en route to 28 points plus six rebounds. Paveletzke had some trouble finding his footing against Akron on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Victor Searls, who went 6 for 7 en route to 14 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Kent State got the win against Toledo on Tuesday by a conclusive 83-64.

Kent State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Cian Medley, who went 7 for 12 en route to 22 points plus seven assists. The dominant performance also gave Medley a new career-high in threes (four). Marquis Barnett was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 13 points.

Ohio's defeat dropped their record down to 10-8. As for Kent State, their win bumped their record up to 12-6.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Ohio just can't miss this season, having nailed 47.7% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Kent State, though, as they've only made 41.6% of their field goals this season. Given Ohio's sizable advantage in that area, Kent State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Ohio is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by one point. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 5-12 ATS record.

Odds

Ohio is a slight 1-point favorite against Kent State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bobcats slightly, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Ohio and Kent State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.