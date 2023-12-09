Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Marshall 2-6, Ohio 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

What to Know

Marshall has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Ohio Bobcats at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Convocation Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

We saw a pretty high 159.5-over/under line set for Marshall's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took a 85-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Dukes on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ohio unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell 78-72 to the Penguins. Ohio didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Thundering Herd have fallen quite a ways from their 24-7 record last season and are now at 2-6. As for the Bobcats, they have yet to win a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 5-3 record.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Marshall have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ohio struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Marshall beat Ohio 83-69 in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Marshall since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Marshall has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Ohio.