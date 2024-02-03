Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 11-10, Ohio 11-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Ohio Bobcats and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 3rd at Convocation Center. Ohio will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Last Tuesday, the Bobcats got the win against the Bulls by a conclusive 91-70.

Even though Miami (Ohio) has not done well against the Golden Flashes recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. The RedHawks secured a 71-67 W over the Golden Flashes. The win made it back-to-back wins for Miami (Ohio).

Darweshi Hunter was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 20 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

The Bobcats have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-10 record this season. As for the RedHawks, they now have a winning record of 11-10.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Ohio have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miami (Ohio), though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given Ohio's sizable advantage in that area, the RedHawks will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Ohio is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Ohio is a big 8.5-point favorite against Miami (Ohio), according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ohio has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Miami (Ohio).