Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 11-10, Ohio 11-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Ohio Bobcats and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 3rd at Convocation Center. Ohio will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

On Tuesday, the Bobcats got the win against the Bulls by a conclusive 91-70.

Even though Miami (Ohio) has not done well against the Golden Flashes recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. The RedHawks secured a 71-67 W over the Golden Flashes. The win made it back-to-back wins for Miami (Ohio).

Darweshi Hunter was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 20 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

The Bobcats have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-10 record this season. As for the RedHawks, they now have a winning record of 11-10.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Ohio have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miami (Ohio), though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given Ohio's sizable advantage in that area, the RedHawks will need to find a way to close that gap.

Ohio lost to the RedHawks at home by a decisive 85-68 margin in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will Ohio have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Ohio has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Miami (Ohio).