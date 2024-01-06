Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: N. Illinois 6-7, Ohio 6-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

N. Illinois and Ohio are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. The pair will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Convocation Center. The pair have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.9% worse than the opposition, a fact N. Illinois found out the hard way on Tuesday. 2024 welcomed they with a 73-51 beatdown courtesy of the Zips. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points N. Illinois has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Ohio and Toledo didn't disappoint and broke past the 160 point over/under on Tuesday. The Bobcats opened the new year with a less-than-successful 86-77 loss to the Rockets. Ohio has not had much luck with Toledo recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

The Huskies have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-7 record this season. As for the Bobcats, they now have a losing record at 6-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Illinois hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.7 points per game. However, it's not like Ohio struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

N. Illinois came up short against Ohio in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 77-68. Can N. Illinois avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Ohio and N. Illinois both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.