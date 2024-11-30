Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Robert Morris 6-2, Ohio 2-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After five games on the road, Ohio is heading back home. They will welcome the Robert Morris Colonials at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Convocation Center. The Bobcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.6 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Ohio would be headed in after a win, but Texas State made sure that didn't happen. Ohio took a 74-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of Texas State on Sunday. The matchup marked Ohio's lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Despite their defeat, Ohio saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. AJ Clayton, who posted 18 points plus five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Aidan Hadaway, who scored 13 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris came tearing into Wednesday's game with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Golden Griffins by a score of 72-64.

Ohio has been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-5 record this season. As for Robert Morris, their victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-2.

Ohio beat Robert Morris 85-71 in their previous matchup back in November of 2021. Will Ohio repeat their success, or does Robert Morris have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Ohio won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.