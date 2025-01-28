Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Toledo 11-8, Ohio 11-8

What to Know

Toledo is 9-1 against Ohio since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Convocation Center. The Rockets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.8 points per game this season.

On Friday, Toledo earned an 84-71 victory over Bowling Green.

Among those leading the charge was Sonny Wilson, who went 7 for 9 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 77.8% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Ohio, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Tuesday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Kent State 61-59.

Ohio's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Victor Searls led the charge by scoring nine points in addition to seven rebounds and two blocks.

Toledo's victory bumped their record up to 11-8. As for Ohio, their win was their 16th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Toledo hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.8 points per game. However, it's not like Ohio struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Toledo skirted past Ohio 85-83 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Toledo since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Toledo has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Ohio.