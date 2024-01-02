Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Toledo 6-6, Ohio 6-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Ohio is 1-9 against Toledo since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. The pair will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Ohio last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Wildcats by a score of 72-69. Ohio has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, Ohio got a solid performance out of AJ Clayton, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds and four blocks.

Meanwhile, the Rockets couldn't handle the Mountaineers last Saturday and fell 91-81.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Ra'Heim Moss, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds.

The Bobcats have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-6 record this season. As for the Rockets, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 6-6.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Ohio have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Toledo, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5 rebounds per game. Given Ohio's sizeable advantage in that area, Toledo will need to find a way to close that gap.

Ohio came up short against Toledo in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 82-75. Will Ohio have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Toledo has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Ohio.