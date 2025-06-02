Ohio State basketball added a familiar name to its 2025 recruiting class Monday as three-star point guard Myles Herro, a brother of NBA All-Star and Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, announced his commitment to the Buckeyes. The younger Herro rates a three-star prospect out of Whitnall High School in Milwaukee, and ranks as the No. 40 point guard nationally and No. 10 overall player in Wisconsin for the 2025 class, according to 247Sports.

Myles held additional offers from Cal Poly, Southern Illinois and Western Illinois.

Myles averaged 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 49% from the floor as a senior this past season. He reached the 1,000 career points milestone. The 6-foot-3, 165-pound guard averaged 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game as a junior, earning first-team all-conference honors.

"I'd describe my game as a pass-first guard who can create my own shot when needed and score when the team needs it," Myles told 247Sports. "I definitely see myself as a two-way player, someone who can impact the game on both offense and defense. I take pride in being able to do both."

Myles competed for Team Herro on the Nike EYBL circuit, coached by his father, Chris Herro. He was among the league leaders in assists (5.3 per game) and steals (1.2 per game) during the 2024 season.

According to 247Sports, Myles is expected to be on partial scholarship with the Buckeyes, joining an incoming 2025 class that includes four transfers and one other high school prospect in top-50 center A'Mare Bynum. The Buckeyes recently lost a commitment from top-100 shooting guard Dorian Jones, who announced on social media he would not enroll at Ohio State.

Tyler Herro starred at Kentucky for one season before being selected No. 13 overall by the Miami Heat in the 2019 NBA Draft. He was named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year in 2022 and recently an NBA All-Star this season. Tyler averaged 19.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game across his first six seasons in the NBA -- all with Miami. He helped the Heat to a pair of NBA Finals appearances in 2020 and 2023.

Their brother Austin Herro, will be a redshirt sophomore at South Carolina next season.